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President Tinubu Embarks On Three Weeks Annual Leave

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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File Photo: President Bola Tinubu waves from a plane
File Photo: President Bola Tinubu waves from a plane

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will today depart Abuja for Europe to begin a three-week vacation as part of his annual leave.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the president will first stop at London, United Kingdom.

President Tinubu is also expected to return home after the working vacation to join the hectic campaign for the January 2027 election.

More to come…

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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