The Only Language Terrorists Understand Is Defeat – Bianca Ojukwu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has stated that the federal government has no interest in negotiating with terrorists.

Naija News reports that Odumegwu-Ojukwu stated this while addressing journalists on the sidelines of the 21st Extraordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Luanda, Angola.

According to her, Nigeria’s approach to handling security issues does not include negotiating or mediating with terrorists

The minister explained that military defeat remains the most effective way to deal with terrorism in Nigeria.

She said the summit focused on strengthening efforts to prevent conflicts, tackle terrorism and violent extremism, and promote peace across Africa.

Ojukwu said Nigeria used the gathering to present its position on terrorism and regional security to other African countries.

“You cannot negotiate with terrorists. They do not understand negotiation or mediation; you cannot appeal to their reason, compassion or conscience,” Ojukwu said.

She added that the government believed terrorists would only respond to a decisive security response.

“The only language terrorists understand is the language of defeat, and this is what Nigeria intends to make clear,” she said.

The minister stated that Nigeria remains determined and steadfast in its fight against terrorism and vowed that the situation would not be approached with leniency.

Ojukwu explained that Nigeria’s delegation was at the summit to reveal President Bola Tinubu’s stance on defeating terrorism, with Vice-President Kashim Shettima representing him at the meeting