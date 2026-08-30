Former AFAN President, Kabir Faskari Is Dead

A former President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Architect Kabir Ibrahim Faskari, has died in Turkey.

Faskari, who was also the Chairman of the Agriculture Business Group, reportedly died in Istanbul following complications from a prostate surgery, Naija News reports.

According to Daily Trust, a close friend of the deceased confirmed the development, noting that Faskari had recently received some of his associates in Istanbul.

According to the friend, the associates spoke with him shortly before returning to Nigeria.

However, Faskari was said to have developed complications after undergoing the surgery.

The source revealed that the late agriculturist would be buried in Turkey.

Faskari was a prominent figure in Nigeria’s agricultural sector and played significant roles in farmers’ organisations across the country.

His leadership of AFAN and PAN brought him into the spotlight, particularly on issues concerning farmers, poultry production, food security and agricultural businesses.

He was also a strong advocate for Nigerian farmers and regularly spoke about the challenges affecting food production and the wider agricultural sector.

Faskari granted several interviews to journalists during his lifetime, where he shared his views on agriculture, food security and the policies needed to improve the fortunes of farmers in Nigeria.