Fernandes Hits Hat-Trick As Man United Wins Ipswich In Seven Goals Triller

Bruno Fernandes produced a captain’s performance as Manchester United recovered from a goal down to thrash Ipswich Town 5-2 and finally kick-start their Premier League campaign on Sunday.

United fell behind in the 29th minute when Leif Davis finished brilliantly after Abdul Fatawu got past Luke Shaw and delivered a dangerous cross.

Fernandes, however, restored the Red Devils’ hope before the break, firing into the net with his weaker left foot after Marcelino Nunez gifted possession to Matheus Cunha.

The Portuguese midfielder then put United ahead early in the second half when Jacob Greaves turned Harry Maguire’s effort into his own net.

Fernandes extended the lead from the penalty spot after Greaves brought down Cunha inside the box before completing his hat-trick from close range.

He later made an assist, setting up Bryan Mbeumo to make it 5-1 after the forward raced onto his pass and lifted the ball over Ipswich goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

The victory came after United’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Hull City last weekend, Naija News reports.

Marcus Rashford was returned to United’s first eleven, enjoying a first-half start in almost two years, while Kobbie Mainoo also returned to the starting line-up.

Despite their attacking improvement, United again showed defensive weaknesses, with Ipswich creating several opportunities. Chuba Akpom pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time after Lisandro Martinez lost possession to Julio Enciso.