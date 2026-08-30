Go To Court And Present Evidence Tinubu Is 90 Years Old – Presidency Replies Atiku

The senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has reacted to claims by the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, that his principal is 90 years old.

Naija News recalls that Atiku, in an interview with the BBC, claimed he had evidence that Tinubu is 90 years old.

Reacting to the allegation, Ajayi told Nigerian Tribune that the former vice president’s allegation was the last kick of a dying horse.

He said Atiku’s claim was driven by desperation to become president.

“For former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, this is the last kick of a dying horse. He will stop at nothing in his desperation for the presidency of Nigeria. He is racing against time in his quest for the fulfilment of his marabouts’ prophecy,” he said.

Ajayi said Atiku’s focus on Tinubu’s personal life was inconsistent with his stated intention to campaign on issues affecting Nigerians.

“We are at a loss as to why a man who said he wants to run his campaign on issues that affect the lives of Nigerians has reduced his chance of ever realising his elusive ambition to the personal life of President Tinubu.

“It is ridiculous to claim President Tinubu is 90 years old. Alhaji Atiku wakes up every day to say whatever comes to his mouth with the hope that his failing campaign will gain traction,” the presidential aide said.

He also claimed that Atiku was using his personal attacks on Tinubu to draw attention to his campaign after failing to convince Nigerians about his position on fuel subsidy.

Ajayi also accused Atiku of using personal attacks against Tinubu to draw attention to his campaign after failing to convince Nigerians about his position on fuel subsidy.

He said Atiku had become “incoherent and flip-flopping on policy issues” while offering different explanations for his proposal to restore fuel subsidy.

“When he could not convince Nigerians of the soundness and workability of his new fuel subsidy prescription, the only way he hopes to remain in the news cycle and keep his floundering campaign alive is to increase the volume of personal attacks on the president.

“Let him go to court to present the evidence that President Tinubu is 90 years old. He has failed everywhere against President Tinubu, moving from court to court. He failed in his numerous court cases against President Tinubu in the United States and Nigeria in the last election cycle. He will fail again this time around,” Ajayi said.