Why I Shut Down Office Of First Lady – Peter Obi

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, has recalled his decision to shut down the Office of the First Lady while he was governor of Anambra State.

Naija News reports that Obi explained he made the decision because he did not believe public funds should be used to maintain an office not created through an electoral mandate.

The former governor made the disclosure in an interview with Advocacy for Good Governance, where he spoke about his approach to managing government resources during his time in office.

According to Obi, he told his wife that she was not elected by the people and therefore should not operate as though she had been given an official government position.

He said he preferred that she remain at home while he focused on carrying out the duties for which he was elected.

Obi said his decision was part of his broader position that government money should be spent on areas that directly affect citizens, particularly education and healthcare.

“I shut down (the) office of the first lady; I said it should not exist. Because nobody voted for you, you’re just my wife, and I love you. So you stay at home with me”, he said.