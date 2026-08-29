Two Confirmed Dead As Machete-wielding Man Storms Lagos Cinema

Two people have been confirmed dead after a man wielding a machete and knife reportedly stormed the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki, Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Friday night, August 29, causing panic among cinema patrons and workers at the entertainment facility.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect became violent after his attempt to gain access to the cinema was stopped by the security guards.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard on Saturday, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Adebisi Abimbola, said the suspect allegedly stabbed one of the security guards to death and injured another security personnel.

Adebisi said the suspect was subsequently mobbed and died in the process.

According to her, the suspect appeared to be destitute and suspected to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident, stressing that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

The police spokesperson said, “Two people have been confirmed dead.”

The police spokesperson said the cinema’s Chief Security Officer had been taken into custody as part of the investigation and the command was working to obtain and review the closed-circuit television footage from the cinema to establish the sequence of events.

Adebisi said the CCTV footage would also help investigators determine whether other people were involved in the incident.

As of the time of filing this report, the police had yet to release the identities of the two deceased persons or provide further details on the condition of the injured security personnel.