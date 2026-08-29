Transfer Updates: Álvarez, Rashford, Camara, Mbaye, Elliott, Others

Manchester City have entered the transfer race to re-sign Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid, according to Marca. The 26-year-old Argentina forward is facing an uncertain future in Spain, with Barcelona and Arsenal also interested.

However, Cadena Ser reports Álvarez has rejected the opportunity to return to City, where he made 103 appearances, scoring 36 goals and providing 19 assists.

Manchester United have also been offered the chance to sign Álvarez’s Atletico Madrid teammate Alexander Sørloth. Teamtalk reports the Norwegian striker is open to leaving the Spanish club, which could sanction his departure if they find a suitable replacement. The 30-year-old could provide competition for Benjamin Sesko and potentially allow Joshua Zirkzee to leave.

Chelsea are making significant progress in their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. Foot Mercato reports transfer talks between the clubs have accelerated, with the Blues increasingly confident of signing the 22-year-old Senegal international as they prepare for the possibility of Enzo Fernández leaving for Manchester City.

Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has emerged as a potential transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur. Foot Mercato reports Spurs are considering the 26-year-old as they continue their search for another forward. Manchester City are also interested in Ndiaye, while a potential transfer deal could involve Jack Grealish moving in the opposite direction.

Aston Villa have agreed a transfer deal with Paris Saint-Germain for highly rated winger Ibrahim Mbaye. The Athletic reports the Premier League club have reached an agreement worth €55m for the 18-year-old Senegal international, while the Daily Mail puts the fee at £47m. Mbaye attracted interest from Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen before Villa won the race for his signature.

RB Leipzig are pushing to sign Chelsea forward Marc Guiu. ESPN reports the Bundesliga club are working on a permanent deal for the 20-year-old, with the transfer fee expected to be below €20m.

Manchester United have not ruled out selling Marcus Rashford this summer. Arsenal and Barcelona are monitoring the England forward, according to Teamtalk, with United prepared to consider an exit depending on the offers received.

Arsenal have renewed their interest in Real Madrid forward Endrick. Teamtalk reports the 20-year-old Brazil international is concerned about his position in the pecking order at the Bernabéu following his impressive loan spell at Lyon.

Newcastle United are making a late push to sign Lille winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo. The Telegraph reports the Magpies are attempting to secure the 21-year-old Belgium international before the transfer window closes.

Newcastle are also interested in Stuttgart midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, although Sky Germany reports they could face competition from Everton for the Morocco international. Meanwhile, the Magpies are looking to sell Germany striker Nick Woltemade before the end of the transfer window.

Valencia are in advanced transfer talks with Liverpool over a loan move for Harvey Elliott. Matteo Moretto reports there is optimism that a deal can be completed, with the 23-year-old playmaker entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Bournemouth have no intention of allowing midfielder Alex Scott to leave this summer despite Chelsea’s interest. Fabrizio Romano reports the Cherries are expected to keep the 23-year-old England international, with a potential move more likely in 2027.

AC Milan have enquired about Nottingham Forest winger Omari Hutchinson as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Gianluca Di Marzio reports the Serie A club are exploring a possible transfer move for the former Chelsea academy player.

Manchester United are considering RB Leipzig left-back David Raum as they search for defensive cover. However, Ekrem Konur reports United are reluctant to pay a significant fee for the 28-year-old Germany international.

Liverpool are yet to make a final decision on Cody Gakpo’s future. Nicolo Schira reports the Netherlands forward continues to attract transfer interest from Manchester City and Tottenham.

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain confident Alejandro Balde will stay at the club despite Manchester United’s interest. Marca reports the Catalan giants believe the 22-year-old left-back has no intention of leaving this summer.

AS Roma are considering late moves for Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens and Lyon forward Malick Fofana. Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Italian club are exploring both options before the transfer window closes.

Fiorentina are waiting for Manchester United’s final approval to sign Joshua Zirkzee on loan with an option to buy. Gianluca Di Marzio reports the Italian club have maintained contact with Everton over Beto as they consider alternative attacking options.

Tottenham have rejected Sunderland’s attempt to sign defender Kevin Danso on loan. The BBC reports the Austria international is expected to remain at Spurs for the season.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is attracting transfer interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Galatasaray, but Aston Villa have shown the strongest interest after reportedly submitting a £20m bid for the 29-year-old.

Crystal Palace are also among two Premier League clubs pursuing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. Sky Germany reports the 22-year-old Sweden international is close to leaving the Bundesliga club.