Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 29th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 29th August, 2026.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has re-arrested the national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, shortly after he was released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

Bodejo was reportedly taken away by DSS operatives on Friday as he was leaving the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, where his lawyers had gone to secure his release.

The development has left members of his family angry and confused, with his wife, Hajiya Hauwa Bodejo, questioning why her husband would be picked up again after he had met the conditions attached to his bail.

According to Daily Trust, a source within the EFCC also confirmed that Bodejo had been released from the commission’s custody after his bail conditions were perfected.

Narrating what happened, Hauwa said DSS operatives had been stationed around the entrance of the EFCC headquarters for several hours before Bodejo was released.

She explained that the EFCC had contacted Bodejo’s lawyers on Thursday night and asked them to come with court officials for the release scheduled for Friday.

According to her, the court officials later informed the lawyers that they did not need to return to the EFCC because the necessary documents confirming the perfection of the bail conditions had already been submitted.

Hauwa said the family consequently went to the EFCC headquarters on Friday and found that Bodejo had already been brought out of detention.

She said the family was preparing to leave the premises when DSS operatives allegedly moved in.

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke, has urged the opposition to unite in order to remove President Bola Tinubu from office in 2027.

Naija News reports that Duke, in an interview with Symfoni TV, warned the opposition that Tinubu is not an average politician they can tackle separately.

According to the former governor of Cross River State, the system is meant to favour Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2027 because they are currently in power.

He said, “We can’t compare ourselves to China; even if the APC did nothing, they are the party in power. If there is a problem on that day, the IG of Police will not go to any of the candidates, but to the president, so everything is in favour of the incumbent; respect that.

“The only way you can seriously tackle the incumbent is to come together and have a voice; otherwise we will be factionalised. So when you talk of rigging, I think we are rigging it against ourselves, and because of our ego, we need to come together.

“Bola Tinubu is not an average politician. You don’t go to fight a lion who also has horns. Can you imagine a lion with horns? It is already a dangerous animal. Then you now give it horns, and you say go and fight it with a knife and fork. You will be the dinner.”

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is 90 years old, saying he is prepared to provide evidence to support the claim in court.

Naija News reports that Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 election, made the allegation during an interview with the BBC.

The former vice president said he considers himself physically fit and capable of serving the country.

He questioned why he should not offer himself for public service when, according to his claim, the current president is much older and dealing with health challenges.

Atiku said he possesses documents and other evidence which he believes can establish Tinubu’s actual age. He added that he would present the material before a court if the matter becomes part of a legal proceeding.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed a comprehensive forensic audit of federal government systems.

According to the President’s directive, the Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, is to oversee and coordinate the comprehensive forensic audit.

Naija News reports that the audit will include a review of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), Federal Government agencies, and their administration and internal controls.

According to a statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s directive follows the Federal Executive Council’s resolution on August 19, 2026, in response to findings by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on “fake agencies”, ghost workers, and other control failures.

The exercise will establish the nature and extent of weaknesses in Government’s control system, and determine how such weaknesses have been exploited.

Onanuga noted that the review will comprise two interconnected components.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of playing politics with the hardship Nigerians are facing, saying the government would not have waited three years and an approaching election before treating the rising cost of transportation as an emergency if it genuinely cared about the people.

The opposition party said the recent move by the Federal Government and state governors to expand Compressed Natural Gas (CNG-powered) transportation and reduce transport fares was nothing more than a ‘political gimmick’ coming too late.

The ADC made its position known in a statement issued on Friday, August 28, by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The opposition camp was reacting to the President’s recent meeting with state governors over measures to reduce transportation costs, Naija News reports.

According to the party, the sudden attention being given to cheaper transportation came shortly after its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, made the rising cost of living and targeted subsidy a major part of the national political conversation.

The party questioned why CNG-powered buses were not deployed on a larger scale when the removal of petrol subsidy first pushed up transport fares across the country.

Abdullahi asked why the government had waited until now to consider measures that could make transportation cheaper.

Kidnappers operating across Nigeria collected a staggering ₦7.779 billion in ransom between July 2025 and June 2026, Naija News understands.

According to a new report by SBM Intelligence, an Africa-focused market/security intel-gathering and strategic consulting firm, the amount represents 34 per cent of the ₦22.856 billion demanded by kidnappers during the period.

The report, titled Economics of Nigeria’s Kidnap Industry 2026, showed that the percentage of ransom actually paid increased sharply compared with the previous reporting period, when only 5.35 per cent of the amount demanded was reportedly collected.

The total ransom demanded dropped from ₦48 billion recorded in the previous cycle.

SBM Intelligence, however, explained that the previous figure was heavily affected by the ₦30 billion ransom demand made following the abduction of the Enuma sisters in Delta State.

This year’s figures, the report noted, were driven mainly by large-scale abductions involving groups capable of holding hundreds of victims and exerting enough pressure to secure huge ransom payments.

The report identified the JAS faction and its allied groups as the biggest beneficiaries of ransom payments during the period.

The group reportedly collected about ₦7 billion, accounting for roughly 90 per cent of the total ransom paid across the country.

Two major mass abductions were largely responsible for the huge figure.

Nigerian singer Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has challenged the widely accepted view that the late music icon Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was the sole originator of Afrobeats.

Naija News reports that Tekno spoke in a interview with Hot 97 FM in New York.

He said several older musicians played important roles in shaping the sound that later became associated with Afrobeats.

According to the singer, musicians from different parts of Nigeria contributed to the growth of the genre, but many of them have not received the level of recognition given to Fela.

Tekno mentioned the late highlife musician Oliver De Coque and other musicians from eastern Nigeria.

Popular Nigerian comedian cum streamer, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Cater Efe, has said he has no intention to get married.

Naija News recalls that Cater Efe has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Emmanuella before their much-publicised messy breakup, with both of them accusing each other of infidelity.

Speaking in a recent interview with British media personality, Madame Joyce, Cater Efe dismissed suggestions that he might change his mind about marriage over time.

Caterefe explained that he wants to focus his attention on building his streaming career.

Shooting Stars opened the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season with a 2-1 win over newcomers Inter Lagos at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, earlier today, August 28.

Lucky Emmanuel gave 3SC the lead in the 15th minute, but Damilare Adigun drew Inter Lagos level seven minutes later. The visitors appeared set to go into the break on level terms until Shooting Stars won a penalty in first-half stoppage time, which Sodiq Ibrahim converted to restore the hosts’ advantage.

The Oluyole Warriors held on to their lead in the second half to claim the first three points of the new campaign. They dominated possession with 58 per cent, compared to Inter Lagos’ 42 per cent, and registered 11 shots, with four on target. The newcomers managed five attempts and only one shot on target.

Shooting Stars also won four corner kicks to Inter Lagos’ three. The visitors picked up two yellow cards, while the hosts received one. Neither side finished the match with a red card.

The opening fixture came on the same day the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Dr Ayo Abdulrahaman as the new Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL.

Abdulrahaman, who holds a doctorate in sports administration, brings experience in football administration and league management, having worked at different levels of the Nigerian football system.

NFF interim General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, said the appointment followed Thursday’s directive ordering Board Members and Chief Executive Officers of the various leagues, as well as Chief Operating Officers who are not members of NFF staff, to vacate their positions.

The NFF confirmed that Abdulrahaman will take up his new role with immediate effect.

The Super Falconets of Nigeria began their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over hosts Poland in an international friendly earlier today, August 28, at the Municipal Stadium in Brzeg.

Mary Mamudu scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time, finding the net in the 45th minute plus one to hand Nigeria the lead before the halftime break.

The official Super Falcons 𝕏 account confirmed the result after the final whistle.

Neither side found the net after the break as the Falconets held on to beat the Poland U-20 women’s team in the first of two warm-up matches scheduled ahead of the World Cup.

The friendly forms part of Super Falconets’ final build-up to the Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Poland from August 31 to September 22.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had earlier confirmed that the Nigerian women’s youth team would face Poland on August 28 before taking on South Korea on September 1.

Nigeria will compete in Group F alongside Spain, China PR and New Caledonia, as the Falconets look to improve on their previous best performances at the competition. They finished as runners-up in 2010 and 2014 but have never won the title.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.