Shettima Departs Abuja To Angola For AU Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima has left Abuja for Luanda, Angola, where he will represent President Bola Tinubu at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Naija News reports that Shettima’s departure was announced on Saturday by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President.

The meeting will bring together African leaders and other key stakeholders to discuss ways to address conflicts and improve peace and stability across the continent.

During the summit, participants will consider practical measures for dealing with security problems affecting different parts of Africa.

Discussions will also cover conflict prevention, peaceful settlement of disputes and stronger cooperation among African countries.

Nigeria is expected to take part in discussions on how the African Union can improve its systems for preventing conflicts and responding to disputes before they escalate.

Shettima is travelling with senior defence and security officials and will present President Tinubu’s position on the matters before the summit.

He will also speak on Nigeria’s approach to peace and security issues affecting the continent and the need for African countries to work together in addressing regional conflicts.

Shettima will return to Nigeria after completing his engagements in Angola.