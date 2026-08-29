Shettima Opts For Low-key 60th Birthday Celebration, Bans Congratulatory Advertisements

Vice President Kashim Shettima has decided to mark his 60th birthday quietly, asking his friends, associates and supporters not to organise public celebrations or place congratulatory advertisements in his honour.

Naija News reports that Shettima will turn 60 on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

His request was contained in a statement released on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

The Vice President said he preferred a low-key celebration because he did not want public attention to shift from the affairs of the country to his personal milestone.

He also asked well-wishers to avoid holding birthday gatherings or publishing goodwill messages and advertisements in newspapers, on television, radio, and online platforms.

Instead of spending money on celebrations or congratulatory adverts, Shettima urged those wishing him well to pray for Nigeria and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Shettima said, “To ensure absolute propriety, I respectfully appeal that there should be no public birthday celebrations, congratulatory gatherings or goodwill advertorials across print, broadcast and digital media platforms.”

He said his decision reflected his conviction that “public attention should remain focused on the serious work of national development rather than on personal celebrations.”

“For VP Shettima, the occasion should serve less as a celebration of a personal milestone and more as an opportunity for reflection, gratitude and renewed commitment to the service of the country,” the statement said.