Panic As Heavy Gunshots Rock Presidential Palace, Airport

Niger’s presidential guard on Saturday repelled insurgents from within the armed forces who attempted to enter the presidential palace in Niamey, where shooting was ongoing.

Naija News learnt that heavy gunfire was heard in several neighbourhoods of the capital throughout Friday night, notably in the city centre near the presidential palace.

Security sources who confirmed the development to AFP said there were also shootings in the airport area where there is a major military base.

The state television signal was cut for just over an hour before being restored at about 10:00 am (0900 GMT).

Speaking on the issue, a resident said bursts of gunfire were heard about 7:00 am local time.

The resident said, “I went to get credit for my phone. I saw a military vehicle heading towards the base that had to turn back.

“The weapons we’re hearing are not the kind that terrorists on motorbikes can carry. The fighting has been non-stop since last night.”

Another resident in western Niamey said he heard sporadic small arms fire at about 5:00 am.

Several social media posts also reported shooting and explosions in the city, particularly in the administrative area where the presidential palace and national television station are located.

Niger has been ruled for three years by a military junta that has struggled to contain jihadist violence, which has blighted the West African country for around a decade.