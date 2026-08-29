Enzo Fernandez Agrees Personal Terms With Manchester City

Argentina international, Enzo Fernandez, has reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Manchester City, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The proposed move from Chelsea now depends on negotiations between the two Premier League clubs, with City yet to submit an official bid for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Romano reported earlier today, August 29, that Fernandez and Manchester City have agreed on the terms of a potential transfer. The clubs are expected to make contact soon, while Chelsea will determine the asking price.

Naija News gathered that Chelsea previously set a valuation of around £120 million for Fernandez and expected him to remain at Stamford Bridge after City failed to make an offer by the club’s self-imposed mid-August deadline.

However, City’s interest has remained strong, with talks involving the player’s representatives continuing into the final days of the summer transfer window.

Fernandez could also miss Chelsea’s Premier League fixture this weekend as speculation over his future grows.

Chelsea signed Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023 for a British-record fee at the time. He has since established himself as a key player and earned the club’s vice-captaincy.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca could play an important role in the proposed transfer, having previously worked with Fernandez at Chelsea.

The midfielder has attracted interest for much of the year amid Chelsea’s failure to secure Champions League football. Real Madrid also monitored his situation earlier in the summer, but City’s pursuit has now emerged as the strongest.

City want Fernandez to strengthen a midfield that has undergone significant changes, while his long-term Chelsea contract runs until 2032.

Chelsea remain unwilling to sell unless City meet their valuation and the club can find a suitable replacement before the transfer window closes.