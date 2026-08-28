He Went To University Without Primary And Secondary Schools – Melaye Mocks Tinubu

Former Kogi West senator Dino Melaye has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to serve as the country’s watchdog and conscience.

Naija News reports that Melaye gave the charge at the 66th Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference (NBA-AGC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He mocked President Bola Tinubu for his inability to produce his primary and secondary school certificates, and called on the NBA to show interest in issues like these.

Melaye appealed to lawyers not to leave everything to NBA executives, but to get involved in issues of the nation.

Melaye said, “We must make sure that the leadership of the NBA begins to take on issues of common interest across this country. The President of this country filled an INEC form, he’s the most brilliant person on earth. He went to university straight without attending primary and secondary schools. What are we saying about it? What questions are we asking about this?

“So every lawyer in this country must make sure that the leadership of this country or the NBA becomes very proactive on all issues and we must not leave everything to the National President and Executive of the NBA.

“We have branch chairmen and branches across the states, if things happen within your jurisdiction and your state, you can take affirmative action within your jurisdiction without waiting for the national body.

“NBA must come back to be the watchdog and conscience of this country and the leadership will not do it until every one of us here starts asking questions and holding the leadership accountable a,nd that is the big challenge for the incoming president to please continue from where the current national president stopped.”