Tears As Veteran Singer, Saint Janet Is Buried In Abeokuta

Veteran Nigerian Juju singer, Iyun Janet Ajilore, popularly known as Saint Janet, has been laid to rest amid tears in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Naija News recalls that Saint Janet died on August 1, 2026, after a brief undisclosed illness.

The candlelight service, Artists’ Night and Christian wake were held on Tuesday at the AIT/Faaji FM compound in Kola Alagbado, Lagos.

Saint Janet was laid to rest at her residence on Wednesday following funeral activities attended by her colleagues, children and other family members.

A video from the burial ceremony captured emotional moments as her children and other mourners surrounded her remains before she was buried.

See video below:

Meanwhile, the children of ‘Saint Janet’ recently revealed that the singer complained of chest pain and breathing difficulties shortly before her death.

Speaking in a recent interview with Alore TV, three of the singer’s children, Omowunmi, Orinayo and Fola Ayilor, narrated the events that preceded her death, saying she had shown no obvious sign of illness earlier in the day.

Omowunmi said her mother had performed at an overnight event in Sango, Ogun State, a day before her death and appeared healthy throughout the engagement.

“She performed the previous night. People even celebrated her with applause. We did not suspect anything. After the show we came home and slept. The show was overnight,” she said.

According to her, the singer went to the market the next day and returned home around 6 pm before preparing her own meal.

Omowunmi said she later noticed her mother holding her chest and struggling to breathe normally.