Osun: Adeleke Reaches Out To Akande, Aregbesola, Oyinlola As Oyetola, Oyebamiji Shun Phone Calls

In his push for reconciliation and post- election peace, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, used the occasion of the 35th anniversary celebration of the state to hold discussions with former Governor, Bisi Akande in his continued drive for post- election peace.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Friday by Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

The governor, who has initiated several steps to heal the wounds of the governorship election, spoke at length to the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an ex- governor of the state, Bisi Akande.

Adeleke urged restoration of elite interaction and consensus in the aftermath of the last polls.

The governor briefed Akande on his reconciliation and peace moves and the need for all leaders to support a post-election peace agenda and the unification of the people badly divided due to pre-election violence among others.

The governor also spoke with former Governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Rauf Aregbesola. He narrated his desire to reconcile all political groups even as he congratulated the former leaders on the 35th anniversary of the creation of Osun state.

In the same vein, the governor also called former governor Gboyega Oyetola and the governorship candidate of the APC, Bola Oyebamiji on phone even though there has been no response as at the time of this report.

Adeleke said: “We are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the creation of our dear state. So, it is customary that I felicitate with leaders from various groups. I commended them for their contributions to state developments.

“Then, my central message is to preach and act for peace and reconciliation. I repeated my earlier statement that there is no victor, no vanquished. Election has come and gone and it is time for us to return to governance and healing of electoral wounds.

“I am conscious of the request of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that I should champion peace building and state reconciliation. That is my preoccupation as reflected in my state address and that is my appeal to my predecessors and even my fellow contestants in the last guber election.

“We must unite our people and prepare an enabling environment for them to enjoy the dividends of democracy and continuous delivery of good governance. I will not stop in my peace drive to sustain development. This is a sacred task I am passionately committed to.”