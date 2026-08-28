NPC Chairman, Aminu Wushishi Is Dead

Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Aminu Wushishi, has reportedly passed away.

Naija News learnt that Wushishi died on Friday, August 28, 2026, around the time of the Juma’at prayer, throwing associates and political circles into mourning.

Wushishi, a former Secretary of the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was said to have died after a brief illness.

Confirming the demise to Vanguard, Wushishi’s Special Adviser on Media, Stanley Nwosu, said, “Yes, it is true. The NPC chairman died after a brief illness.”

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding the NPC chairman’s death and funeral arrangements are yet to be released.

In other news, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Ugboaja, has died after a prolonged illness.

Ugboaja, who became the fifth General Secretary of the NLC in 2019, reportedly died on Wednesday.

Sources who spoke with Vanguard said the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, informed members of the Congress’ National Executive Council about the development during its ongoing meeting in Enugu State.

According to the sources, Ajaero read a letter from the deceased’s family to the NEC members announcing his death.