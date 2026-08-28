Norway’s King Harald Dies At 89, Son Haakon Succeeds Him

Norway’s King Harald V has died at the age of 89 after a prolonged period of ill health, with his only son, Crown Prince Haakon, succeeding him as monarch.

The Norwegian Royal Palace announced the death on Friday, saying the king died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital in the early hours of the morning.

The palace said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce that His Majesty King Harald passed away today. King Harald passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital on Friday, August 28, at 6:35 am.”

Following the announcement, the Norwegian flag at the Royal Palace in Oslo was lowered to half-mast as members of the public gathered to mourn the monarch.

Harald had been receiving treatment at the Oslo hospital since August 17 after he was diagnosed with haemolytic anaemia, a condition in which red blood cells are destroyed faster than they can be replaced.

His health deteriorated sharply on Thursday, prompting members of the royal family to rush to the hospital.

Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Haakon’s wife, Mette-Marit, and their adult children were reportedly at the king’s bedside for much of Thursday.

Norwegian media reports said Haakon remained with his father overnight as the king’s condition became “extremely serious.”

News of Harald’s death drew members of the public to the Royal Palace in Oslo, where mourners left flowers and gathered in small groups to pay their respects.

Kaspara Bolstad, 24, described Harald as a monarch who brought stability and unity to the country.

She told AFP, “King Harald had been ‘a very steady and warm king.

“I think the entire Norwegian people see him as a role model and as someone who brings people together. Whether you’re for or against the monarchy, I think he’s well-liked across the board.”

Bolstad further praised the late monarch for promoting tolerance and inclusiveness at a time of growing political and social divisions.

She further stated, “He was so inclusive and committed to having values that are inclusive in the society we live in today. When there is so much division and polarisation, he was a pillar pointing in the opposite direction.”

Harald became king in 1991 following the death of his father, King Olav V, and went on to become Europe’s oldest reigning monarch.

Although he experienced several health challenges in his later years, including the installation of a pacemaker, Harald remained firmly opposed to abdication.

He had reduced his official engagements as his health declined but maintained that he would remain on the throne for life, citing the oath he made before Norway’s parliament.

His deteriorating condition had already prompted Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to cancel a planned trip to Germany on Thursday.

Harald’s death comes after several health setbacks in recent years. In February, he was hospitalised in Tenerife after suffering an infection and dehydration during a private holiday with Queen Sonja.

The queen, also 89, was herself briefly hospitalised in May over heart-related problems.

Mette-Marit, the wife of Crown Prince Haakon, has faced scrutiny over her past relationship with convicted American sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents released in the United States in January reportedly showed that she maintained correspondence with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, including periods described as intimate. This was after Epstein had already been convicted.

Mette-Marit has also been dealing with serious health challenges and underwent a lung transplant in July.

Her son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Hoiby, has faced separate legal difficulties. He was sentenced in June to four years in prison after being convicted of two rapes and 32 other offences, including violence against a former partner. He has appealed the judgment.