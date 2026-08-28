No Going Back On Speaker’s Impeachment – Ondo Assembly Spokesperson

The impeachment crisis involving the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, has remained unresolved as the Assembly’s spokesperson, Olatunji Ifabiyi, said lawmakers were still pursuing the process.

Ifabiyi in an interview with NAN, said reports that the lawmakers had abandoned their plan to remove Oladiji were false.

Naija News reports that he maintained that efforts to remove the Speaker were still ongoing despite moves by Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other political leaders to settle the disagreement within the Assembly.

According to the Assembly spokesperson, the intervention by the governor had not brought the impeachment effort to an end.

He said some lawmakers remained determined to replace Oladiji as Speaker and had not withdrawn from the process.

He said: “We have been hearing reports that we have stopped the process; that is not correct. It is misinformation. We are still on it. He cannot continue as our Speaker.

“Although Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been speaking with some of us, that does not stop the impeachment process. There is no going back.”

His comments comes after thugs invaded the Assembly complex on Thursday.

Naija News learnt that the thugs came from Ondo town, the embattled Speaker’s constituency.