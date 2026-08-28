I’ll Control My Partner If I’m Richer Than Him – Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has declared that she would take control of a relationship if she earns more money than her partner.

Naija News reports that the songstress made the comment while discussing relationships and financial responsibilities during an episode of the Wahala podcast on Tuesday.

Ayra Starr said that being richer than her partner would affect the way she relates with him.

The Rhythm and Blues crooner said that she would have more influence in the relationship because of her stronger financial position.

The singer also said that she would still expect the man to take financial responsibility in the relationship, even if she earns more money than him.

According to her position, the fact that a woman has more money should not completely remove the man’s role as a provider.

She further revealed that she would prefer not to make her partner fully aware of the amount of money she has if she were wealthier than him.

“If I date a man who I am richer than, I will control him. But even if I am richer, he will still be providing, and I won’t let him know I have a lot of money,” she said during the interview.