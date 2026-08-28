Full List: US Adds 10 Nigerians To ICE ‘Worst Of The Worst’ Register

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (US-ICE) has published the details of 10 Nigerians added to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s “Worst of the Worst” register.

The 10 Nigerians were listed for offences ranging from fraud and identity theft to child-related and drug offences.

The latest update was published on the official DHS website, which identifies the individuals as criminal immigrants arrested by ICE.

The 10 Nigerians listed are:

Temitope Bashua — Fraud by wire, identity theft and fraud — Allenwood, Pennsylvania Ojehoro Lewis — Cruelty toward child — Conroe, Texas Osemudiamen Kingsley Oziegbe — Fraud by wire — Louisville, Kentucky Daniel Oworen — Dangerous drugs — Conroe, Texas Raymond H. Ekevwo — Fraud by wire — Oxford, Wisconsin Franklin Dikeocha — Sex offence against child – fondling — Dallas, Texas Johnson Ogunlana — Fraud and identity theft — White Deer, Pennsylvania Chukwuemeka Okorocha — Fraud by wire, dangerous drugs, possession of weapon and aggravated assault, non-family gun — Allenwood, Pennsylvania Tunde Korede — Conspiracy — Allenwood, Pennsylvania Chukwuemeka Chinye — Larceny from a banking-type institution, fraud, larceny, identity theft and conspiracy — Pollock, Louisiana

According to the DHS, the register was created to highlight what it described as the “worst of worst criminal aliens” arrested by ICE.

“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations – starting with the worst of the worst – including the illegal aliens you see here,” the department said.