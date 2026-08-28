Full List: FG Warns 19 States Of Flood Risks

The Federal Government has warned that 915 communities across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may face serious flooding between August 27 and September 9, 2026.

The government urged residents in the affected areas to prepare for possible emergencies and evacuation.

Naija News reports that warning was issued through the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre, which placed the 915 communities under the critical-risk category.

The centre also identified 429 communities in seven states as being at high risk, while another 656 communities across 13 states were placed under moderate flood-risk watch.

The states listed under the critical-risk category are Kogi, Benue, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo.

Some of the major cities and communities that could be affected include Lokoja, Makurdi, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Asaba, Calabar, Yenagoa, Uyo, Aba, Onitsha, Enugu, Owerri, Lagos, Abeokuta, Akure, Osogbo and Ibadan.

The government said the expected flood threat was linked to several factors, including high levels of moisture in the soil, continued rainfall, fast surface runoff, pressure on drainage systems and rising water levels in rivers.

In the advisory issued by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, residents in communities facing critical risks were asked to begin preparations immediately and confirm the safest routes to use if evacuation becomes necessary.