Fuel Subsidy: Atiku Making A Gamble Because 2027 Might Be His Last Chance – Bwala

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has stated that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is making a gamble because 2027 might be his last chance to win the presidency.

Naija News reports that Bwala shared his thoughts in a post on his 𝕏 account.

According to him, Atiku has promised to return the fuel subsidy because he is trying to run a populist campaign.

He, however, warned that Atiku must ensure he is popular with the people before deciding to run a popular campaign.

Bwala wrote: “Since 2027 is likely to be his last chance to seek the office of the president, he decided to gamble on the populist rhetoric of ‘I will bring back the fuel subsidy.’ He presumed that, after all, there is nothing to lose.

“The only problem is that, to run a populist campaign, you must first ensure that you are popular with the people.”

Meanwhile, Atiku has dismissed concerns that his age might affect his leadership, saying it is a pity.

He asked critics who keep making reference to his age if he looks like someone who is approaching 80.

Naija News reports that Atiku stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa published on Friday.

He was responding to concerns that his age could affect his ability to provide effective leadership if elected.

The interviewer asked whether his age could affect his ability to provide effective and healthy leadership for four years if elected

He noted that Atiku would be “almost or nearly 80 years old” by the time Nigerians vote in 2027 and asked what he would say to those who considered his age too advanced for the presidency.

Responding, Atiku referenced President Bola Tinubu’s age before challenging the premise of the question.

“You went and voted for someone who is 80, I mean 90 years old. How old is President Bola, 90?” he asked.

When the interviewer corrected him, saying Tinubu was not yet 80, Atiku responded, “Do I look to you like someone who has reached 80 years of age?”

The exchange comes as Atiku intensifies preparations for the 2027 presidential election and seeks to rally opposition politicians behind a coalition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).