Family Of Eagle Online Publisher, Dotun Oladipo Announces Burial Date

The family of The Eagle Online publisher, Dotun Oladipo, has announced that the late journalist and media entrepreneur will be buried on September 11, 2026.

Naija News recalls that Oladipo died on Tuesday, August 25, at the age of 56.

The veteran journalist had appeared to be in good health earlier in the day. He reportedly began his day by going to the gym with his wife before proceeding to his office, where he continued with his normal professional activities.

He was also active on social media during the day, with his last known post reportedly made at about 2:50pm.

Oladipo later became unwell at his office and reportedly drove himself to a hospital for medical attention. However, he allegedly suffered what was suspected to be a heart attack during the emergency and was subsequently pronounced dead.

In a statement signed on Friday by the Publicity Secretary of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Kemi Yesufu, the family said a service of songs will be held at DayStar Church, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State, on Thursday, September 10, after which the burial will take place the following day.

The burial service will take place at the same venue on Friday, September 11, followed by his interment.