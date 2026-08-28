Court Extends KC Luxury’s Detention, Freezes Bank Accounts 

The Federal High Court in Lagos has approved a further 30-day detention period for Afolabi Kazeem Micheal, a socialite and jeweller also known as KC Luxury.

Justice Akintayo Aluko granted the extension on August 20, 2026, after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) asked the court for more time to investigate the allegations against the socialite.

Naija News reports that KC Luxury was arrested by NDLEA officers on August 13 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

He was reportedly preparing to board a flight to Paris when he was taken into custody.

The agency connected his arrest to the seizure of 184.5 kilogrammes of cocaine.

According to the NDLEA, the seizure was part of its largest cocaine recovery involving a courier company.

The anti-drug agency also alleged that cash and jewellery were found in KC Luxury’s possession at the time of his arrest.

The items reportedly included €7,750, £2,800 and ₦100,000, alongside expensive pieces of jewellery.

Following his continued detention, KC Luxury approached the Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge the action of the NDLEA.

The case was filed before Justice Friday Ogazi.

According to The Cable, his father, Eric Afolabi, submitted an affidavit in support of the application.

He claimed that his son had remained in the custody of the anti-drug agency since his arrest without being properly informed of the alleged offence or formally charged before a court.

The family is asking the court to declare the continued detention unlawful and contrary to KC Luxury’s constitutional right to personal liberty.

They are also seeking other orders relating to his release and the handling of the case.

Justice Ogazi directed the NDLEA to respond to the claims after receiving the court documents.

The agency was given five days to file its response.

The judge also ordered the NDLEA to bring KC Luxury before the court at the next hearing of the substantive application.

The court further directed that the ex parte motion, enrolled order and other relevant documents be served on the agency within four working days.

The matter was adjourned until September 9, 2026, when the court is expected to hear the substantive application challenging his detention.