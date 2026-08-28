Atiku Makes Fresh Promise To Nigerians Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to reopen Nigeria’s land borders if elected president in 2027.

Atiku said the continued restriction of movement across the country’s land borders had dealt a major blow to transborder businesses, leaving many young Nigerians without jobs and sources of income.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President made the promise while speaking to supporters in a video shared on Friday by an ADC chieftain, Dele Momodu.

According to Atiku, Nigeria’s northern states share borders with Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic and Benin Republic, making cross-border trade an important part of economic activities in the region.

He argued that shutting the borders had pushed many young entrepreneurs out of business.

“The Northern states is bordering Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin Republic.

“And you close all those borders. All our young men who are doing trading between these countries, they carry goods across, they do this and that, all what we call transborder trade is a legitimate business,” he said.

Atiku said some young Nigerians who previously operated businesses with millions of naira in capital had been forced into bankruptcy following the border restrictions.

He argued that the loss of businesses and jobs could worsen insecurity, particularly among young people.

“All the upcoming young men and women who used to have a capital of 10 million, 20 million, and they were employing two, three other people, and then all of them went bankrupt and unemployed. How can there be security?” he asked.

The ADC candidate then declared that he would reopen the borders if given the opportunity to lead the country.

“So I said I am going to reopen the borders and I will,” Atiku stated.

Beyond reopening the land borders, Atiku said his administration would also focus on improving port facilities in the southern part of the country.

He recalled that he had engaged shippers and ship development companies in Europe during the last election campaign on ways to develop ports in the South and South-East.

Atiku said the move would help create a better balance in the handling and transportation of imported goods across the country.

He added that stronger port infrastructure in the South would make it easier and cheaper to move goods to northern states.

Atiku, who said he has a factory in Yola, Adamawa State, used the transportation of containers from Lagos to the North-East to highlight the challenge.

He said goods brought through ports in Calabar, Uyo or Port Harcourt could reach Yola much faster if the necessary infrastructure was in place.

He said, “So when, if I drop my container in Calabar or in Uyo or in Port Harcourt, it will just take me 24 hours to take the container to Yola.

“But right now, it takes me not less than two months to take my container from Lagos because you have to cross over from South-West, you go to North-East, and then there is even no road.”

Atiku said developing southern ports and improving road infrastructure would reduce the burden on businesses and make the movement of goods across the country easier.

Naija News recalls that Nigeria’s land borders were largely closed in August 2019 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government at the time said the decision was aimed at tackling widespread smuggling of rice, poultry products, petroleum products and other commodities.

The government also cited the need to prevent the movement of illegal arms and drugs and encourage domestic agricultural production.

In December 2020, Buhari ordered the reopening of four border posts, including the Seme Border in Lagos, Illela Border in Sokoto, Maigatari Border in Jigawa and Mfun Border in Cross River.

The Tinubu administration also reopened the Tsamiya land border with the Republic of Benin in Kebbi State and the Kamba corridor linking Nigeria with the Republic of Niger in February 2026.

The Nigeria Customs Service said the reopening would be accompanied by measures to prevent smuggling and other illegal activities.

Despite the gradual reopening of some strategic border posts, several land borders remain subject to restrictions and tighter controls.