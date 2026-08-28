Adeleke Dissolves UNIOSUN Governing Council, Names New Members

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has dissolved the Governing Council of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) and approved the constitution of a new council for the institution.

The governor said the decision was taken to ensure continuity in the running of the university and prevent any vacuum in its administration.

This was contained in a statement issued in Osogbo on Friday, Naija News reports.

The governor retained (Prof.) Adewale Abiodun Oladipo as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the new Governing Council. Oladipo also headed the council that was dissolved.

Other members appointed into the new council are Alhaji Gbadegesin Lawal, Her Excellency Otunba Titi Laoye-Ponnle, Akinola Franklin Omoniyi, Chief Funminiyi Awotide, Orija Samuel Adebayo and Adewale Adetayo Bola.

Adeleke charged the new council not to rest on the university’s achievements but to work towards taking the institution to greater heights.

The governor specifically urged the council to sustain the excellent record of the University and provide strong support for the management in delivering more innovative programmes and initiatives.

According to the statement, the reconstitution was also necessary to ensure that there was no disruption in the administration and activities of the “globally rated university.”

The new Governing Council is expected to be formally inaugurated on Monday, August 31, 2026.