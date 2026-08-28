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2027: Do I Look 80? – Atiku Fires Back At Critics Over Age Concerns

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By Justina Otio
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Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, dismissed worries about his age affecting leadership, asking critics in a BBC Hausa interview if he looked near 80.
  • Atiku spoke on Friday after an interviewer said he would be almost 80 by the 2027 election and asked about leading effectively for four years.
  • Atiku referenced President Bola Tinubu’s age during the exchange and is intensifying preparations for 2027 while pushing an opposition coalition against the APC.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed concerns that his age might affect his leadership, saying it is a pity.

He asked critics who keep making reference to his age if he looks like someone who is approaching 80.

Naija News reports that Atiku stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa published on Friday.

He was responding to concerns that his age could affect his ability to provide effective leadership if elected.

The interviewer asked whether his age could affect his ability to provide effective and healthy leadership for four years if elected.

He noted that Atiku would be “almost or nearly 80 years old” by the time Nigerians vote in 2027 and asked what he would say to those who considered his age too advanced for the presidency.

Responding, Atiku referenced President Bola Tinubu’s age before challenging the premise of the question.

You went and voted for someone who is 80, I mean 90 years old. How old is President Bola, 90?” he asked.

When the interviewer corrected him, saying Tinubu was not yet 80, Atiku responded, “Do I look to you like someone who has reached 80 years of age?”

The exchange comes as Atiku intensifies preparations for the 2027 presidential election and seeks to rally opposition politicians behind a coalition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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