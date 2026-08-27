Why I Decided To Quit Music – Okoya’s Son

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Raheem Okoya has announced his decision to stop releasing music professionally.

Naija News reports that Raheem, son of businessman and industrialist Rasaq Okoya made the announcement on Wednesday through a message shared on his Instagram page.

He explained that the decision followed growing difficulty in managing his music career alongside other responsibilities.

The singer said his involvement in music began casually as a way of spending time and connecting with friends.

Over time, however, the hobby developed into a professional career that gave him opportunities to perform at major events and meet or receive recognition from artistes he had admired while growing up.

According to him, the demands of maintaining a music career have become harder to manage over the past year. He said he no longer felt able to give music the level of time, patience and commitment he believed it required.

“My career began simply, music was a hobby I made with my boys as a means of bonding and connection before it was anything else.

“Over the past year, holding that alongside my other commitments has grown harder. I’ve always believed in giving everything my best and I no longer feel I can give this craft the effort, patience, and dedication it truly deserves.

“So I owe it to my true fans, and to my colleagues in this industry a professional exit, I have decided to stop putting out new music.

“To my fans the ‘Siraheem music’ era may be closing, but the creative in me is still hungry for new challenges, still reaching. The future stays positive. I have plans to diversify my creative palette into other fields and I will be back with new ventures.

“Music still remains therapeutic for me. With time, maybe the album finds its way into the world somehow after all. Who knows what the future still holds. Never say never,” he wrote.

Raheem started releasing music professionally around 2022 and built a following through songs such as Bad Bitch Syndrome, Kowope, SOWETO and TRU$T FUND.

He released his debut project, By The Order Of The City, on May 1, 2026.

The eight-track project came only a few months before his announcement that he would stop putting out new music.