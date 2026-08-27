Transfer Updates: Alex Scott, Leão, Grealish, Ndiaye, Palacios, Others

Chelsea have identified Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernández, with the Argentine continuing to attract transfer interest from Manchester City. The Blues are monitoring the 23-year-old, although Liverpool have also placed him high on their shortlist as they search for midfield reinforcements.

Aston Villa transfer target Rafael Leão is closing in on a move away from AC Milan, with Galatasaray reportedly set to pay around £38m for the Portugal winger. The deal could end Villa’s hopes of bringing the 27-year-old to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have submitted a loan offer to Manchester City for Jack Grealish, although no agreement has been reached. Everton and Aston Villa are also monitoring the 30-year-old England winger as he weighs up his next move.

Chelsea are also closing in on a £36m deal for Atalanta’s teenage defender Honest Ahanor, while Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde remains on Manchester United’s shortlist as the Old Trafford club search for reinforcements in that position.

Newcastle United remain interested in Lille winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo but are cautious about their spending as they look to comply with Premier League and UEFA financial regulations. Lille, meanwhile, have identified Bayer Leverkusen striker Martin Terrier as a possible replacement if Fernandez-Pardo leaves.

Nottingham Forest have seen an opening £6m transfer bid for Fiorentina right-back Dodô rejected, with the Serie A club holding out for a higher fee for the Brazilian.

Marseille are confident of keeping Igor Paixão despite growing interest from England. Arsenal and Sunderland are keen on the Brazilian winger, while Aston Villa are also monitoring his situation. Paixão has reportedly agreed personal terms with Sunderland, but Marseille are determined to hold on to him.

Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, with the Toffees reportedly demanding around £80m for the 26-year-old. Arsenal could also enter the race if they fail in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez.

Aston Villa have made an enquiry for West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo as they search for a new centre-back. Villa could also be set to strengthen their attack after reports claimed they had agreed a £65m deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios, with the transfer deal reportedly worth an initial £23.5m and potentially rising to €27.5m.

Everton are lining up a move for Midtjylland forward Franculino and could also sanction the sale of Republic of Ireland defender Jake O’Brien as part of their squad overhaul.

Liverpool are closing in on a blockbuster transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, with a breakthrough reportedly reached on a deal worth around £120m. However, the Reds’ pursuit of Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh has stalled, with the Seagulls demanding £80m for the Gambia international.

Chelsea have also been offered the chance to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, while defender Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly keen on a move in the opposite direction to Villa Park.

Al Hilal are closing in on a £50m move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, while Atletico Madrid are monitoring Juventus forward Jonathan David and could explore a player-exchange involving Alexander Sørloth.

Porto remain in talks with AC Milan over Mexico striker Santiago Giménez, while Napoli have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea forward Marc Guiu on a five-year contract until 2031, with an option for a further year.