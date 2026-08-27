Tension As Thugs Invade Ondo Assembly Amid Speaker Impeachment Crisis

The ongoing impeachment proceedings against the Ondo State Speaker, Hon. Olamide Oladiji, took a dramatic turn on Thursday morning as thugs invaded the Assembly complex.

Naija News learnt that the thugs came from Ondo town, the embattled Speaker’s constituency.

Staff members within the Assembly complex, who spoke with Daily Trust, said the suspected hoodlums moved from one office to another, creating tension among workers and lawmakers.

The situation was reportedly brought under control through the intervention of a lawmaker, Hon. Olajide Oguntodu, other members of the Assembly, and security operatives.

According to the aforementioned publication, the combined efforts of the lawmakers and security agencies led to the removal of the suspected thugs from the premises, restoring normalcy to the legislative complex.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) recent intervened in the impeachment of Oladiji.

The lawmakers had accused Oladiji of financial misconduct and abuse of office, particularly over an alleged ₦44 million transaction linked to the reordering of the 2026 budget of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

However, the Speaker has consistently denied the allegations, describing the impeachment move as politically motivated.

APC leaders and lawmakers involved in the dispute met on Friday to resolve the crisis in the state legislature.

The party leaders reportedly appealed to all parties to embrace peace and maintain the status quo while consultations continue.