Peter Obi Won’t Put Fuel Subsidy Money In Governors’ Pockets Like Tinubu Or Bring Back Oil Cabals Like Atiku – NDC

The Director of New Media and Strategic Communications of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Theo Abu Agada, has disclosed that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will handle fuel subsidy funds differently from what President Bola Tinubu is doing or what Atiku Abubakar is proposing if elected in 2027.

Naija News reports that Agada, who spoke via his 𝕏 account in response to a comment by a netizen regarding the reignited public debates surrounding the fuel subsidy policy in Nigeria, accused President Tinubu of putting the realized funds from fuel subsidy removal under the control of state governors.

He also alleged that the proposal by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the fuel subsidy if elected in 2027 will bring back the oil cabals that were benefiting from the subsidy scam.

The NDC chieftain said instead, Peter Obi will put the money in the pockets of Nigerians and also channel the funds into building quality healthcare facilities, transport infrastructure, schools, and other programmes that will benefit Nigerians.

He wrote, “Sodiq, the presidential candidate of our party, Peter Obi, has, on different fora, made his position known on this fuel subsidy issue, and many of us have aligned with it.

“The fact that he has remained consistent in his conviction on how the subsidy should be managed is something for which he should be commended.

“Your candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, wanted the subsidy gone in 2023; what has changed?

“Well, for Peter Obi and many of us who have, since 2012, advocated for the removal of the subsidy and the deregulation of the downstream sector, the policy position has always been the transparent management of the subsidy regime.

“For our presidential candidate, he will not put the money in the pockets of the governors like Tinubu, and he will not bring back the oil cabals that were benefiting from the subsidy scam, as Atiku is proposing.

“We will put the money in the pockets of Nigerians and also channel the funds into building quality healthcare facilities, transport infrastructure, schools, and other programmes that will create jobs for Nigerians.

“Every logical person can see through the fake policy direction of your candidate on this. Instead of just keeping quiet and facing the APC, you are bringing us into this.”