Fuel Subsidy: ‘You’re Only Doing This Because You Want To Win 2027 Election’ – Okolugbo Knocks Atiku

Former Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas Producing Areas, Kenny Okolugbo, has asserted that the promise of African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to return fuel subsidy is politically motivated and aimed at securing votes ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News recalls that Atiku’s position on the subsidy had sparked widespread debate, with members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) accusing him of planning to return the country to corruption.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, Okolugbo said Atiku cannot win the forthcoming election, stressing that there is no pathway for him.

Okolugbo, a former aide to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, questioned Atiku’s decision to now support the restoration of fuel subsidy, recalling that the former Vice President had pledged in 2022 to remove the subsidy.

He said, “So, I’m tired of this debate on fuel subsidy. Atiku, you cannot bring back fuel subsidy, you are only doing this because you want to win the 2027 election by all means.

“I assure you that Atiku cannot win this election, there’s no pathway. You couldn’t have said you’re going to remove the subsidy just at the last election and now you’re going to bring it back.

“Of course, we want the economy to do a lot better than it is now, but you cannot bring back subsidy and take us back to the dark old days when we were printing 30 trillion naira yet not able to pay salaries, the state couldn’t pay salaries.

“Maybe you’ll wait till 2031 when it goes back to the north. For now, it is the turn of the south.”