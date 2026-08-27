Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 27th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 27th August, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has given Nigeria’s top defence, intelligence, and security chiefs 90 days to submit a national threat assessment and a five-year strategic defence operations plan.

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, disclosed the directive on Wednesday.

Akume, who inaugurated the Presidential Committee on National Threat Assessment and Five-Year Strategic Defence Operations Plan on behalf of the President, urged members to approach the assignment with professionalism, objectivity, urgency and patriotism,

The committee, comprising the National Security Adviser, ministers of defence, service chiefs and heads of major security and intelligence agencies, is expected to move Nigeria’s security from reacting to individual threats to anticipating them, prioritising risks and aligning resources with clearly defined national security objectives.

The SGF said the documents must be submitted within 90 days for President Tinubu’s consideration and approval.

He said the initiative had become important considering the nature of security threats plaguing the nation.

Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has lamented that he is “competing with thieves”.

Naija News reports that Atiku, who spoke in a video released via his 𝕏 account, said those he referred to as thieves have stolen the election, the economy, and everything.

“We are competing with thieves. They stole the election. Now they have stolen the economy. They have stolen everything,” he said while addressing some of his supporters at his residence.

The former Vice President also clarified that he would restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

He added that the claim by his media aide, Paul Ibe, suggesting that he would restore fuel subsidy and later remove it, is not the same as his plans, adding that Ibe’s words were not authorised by him.

Atiku lamented that many citizens have been thrown into poverty as a result of the fuel subsidy removal policy implemented by the Bola Tinubu administration.

The ADC presidential candidate insisted that Nigeria has enough resources to take care of its citizens.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Haruna Gololo, has accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, of attempting to rule like a monarch.

The politician said Wike ruled like a monarch during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.

He, however, argued that Abuja is not Rivers and the people are not his slaves.

Naija News reports that Gololo made the claim in an interview with The Whistler in which he spoke against the backdrop of floods ravaging some areas in Abuja and the Minister’s demolition orders as part of efforts to solve the problem.

The ADC chieftain, however, insisted that the people of Abuja are not afraid of Wike, adding that the Minister is not older than him.

The Presidency has clarified that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list for the 2027 election will be adjusted and not subjected to a total review.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, made the clarification during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Naija News reports that Dare was responding to claims that the list had been withdrawn following backlash over individuals of questionable character on it.

However, the presidential aide said the list remained valid, stressing that the party had yet to constitute all the subcommittees that would make up the campaign structure.

Asked whether the list was therefore open to review, Dare avoided the term “review”, describing the expected changes instead as adjustments.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Kuje Area Council Chairman, Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo.

Naija News reports that the Kuje Area Council Chairman had reportedly threatened that residents must vote APC or leave the council area.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the council chairman’s statement as “a threat of forced displacement” that breaches Sections 40, 41 and 42 of the Constitution.

The party linked the remark to APC Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who was questioned and released without charge after threatening opposition voters during the Osun governorship election; while tracing both comments to President Bola Tinubu’s 29 July comment that “all is fair in politics.”

The opposition party, therefore, demanded that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should personally clarify his statement and call his party to order.

The ADC also urged the National Peace Committee (NPC) to speak now, warning that if it waits until 2027, it could find itself issuing condolences, instead of appeals.

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has alleged that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has taken loans without the National Assembly’s approval.

Naija News reports that Kingibe made the allegation during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, while speaking on the FCT administration, the Abuja master plan and the oversight responsibilities of the National Assembly.

According to Kingibe, the Debt Management Office (DMO) records indicated that loans had been taken for the FCT between August 2023 and March 2026, despite Wike not appearing before the Senate to seek approval for such borrowing.

Kingibe noted that she had brought the issue of Wike’s borrowing to the attention of the Senate leadership.

The family of late Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has denied reports claiming that his daughter, Shakirat Taiwo, also known as Kira, welcomed a baby boy.

Naija News reports that the clarification came on Wednesday after a video and reports circulated online claiming that Kira had given birth shortly after her father’s burial.

Haleemah Taiwo, another daughter of the late actor, addressed the reports through a post on Instagram.

She explained that the information about her sister giving birth was false and said the family had been receiving calls and messages from relatives and friends seeking clarification.

She also appealed to members of the public to stop spreading information about the family without confirming whether it was genuine.

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has spoken on the difficult period she experienced during her marriage.

Naija News reports that the thespian revealed that she developed high blood pressure for the first time while she was newly married.

The actress shared the experience during an interview on African A-List, where she reflected on her former marriage and the effect the challenges she faced had on her physical and emotional well-being.

Ronke explained that several problems emerged during the marriage and became increasingly difficult for her to handle.

She made it clear that her former husband did not physically abuse or beat her, but said the difficulties in the relationship still became overwhelming.

According to the actress, the pressure she experienced during that period affected her health.

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs will receive 60 per cent of the league’s new $7.5 million title sponsorship deal with EUROMATCH, with the funds expected to boost players’ wages and welfare ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The three-year agreement, valued at $2.5m per season, was unveiled in Abuja on Wednesday, with EUROMATCH confirmed as the NPFL’s new title sponsor.

NPFL chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye said 60 per cent of the sponsorship proceeds would go directly to the clubs, with the agreement requiring them to reflect the increased revenue in improved welfare for their players.

Elegbeleye said the league was putting players at the centre of its commercial plans because they remained the main attraction.

The NPFL chairman said improved earnings would help to improve players’ welfare and productivity as the league continues reforms in club finances, broadcasting, branding and commercial development.

European football nations are set to back down from their threat to boycott FIFA competitions after reportedly receiving assurances from the world football governing body.

The development is expected to end an immediate standoff between UEFA and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, following a controversial proposal that had sparked strong opposition from European football officials.

Naija News reports that UEFA had threatened to withdraw European teams from FIFA competitions last month after raising concerns over Infantino’s plan to sell shares in a commercial venture linked to the World Cup to private investors.

Although Infantino eventually dropped the proposal, UEFA insisted that European teams would need guarantees that similar attempts to change the structure of the game would not happen again.

According to Sky News, those assurances have now been provided and are expected to be discussed during meetings in Monaco on Thursday.

The development means England and other European countries are expected to take part in the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland next week as scheduled.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.