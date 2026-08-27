Nigeria High Commission Media Coordinator In Ghana Resigns

The Media Coordinator at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana, Destiny Austine Omon, has resigned from his position, alleging pressure to keep quiet over concerns raised by Nigerians, restrictions on media coverage and irregular payment of his stipend.

Multiple sources familiar with the development told SaharaReporters that Omon’s resignation took effect on August 27, 2026.

His decision, according to his resignation letter, was influenced by what he described as increasing difficulties in carrying out his responsibilities under the prevailing circumstances at the mission.

In the letter addressed to the Nigerian High Commissioner in Accra, Omon said he had found it increasingly difficult to remain in the position because of pressure relating to questions raised by Nigerians about a reported ₦2bn budget allocation.

He said concerns surrounding transparency and accountability had become a major issue.

Omon wrote, “In particular, I have become increasingly concerned about pressure to remain silent on questions and concerns raised by Nigerians regarding the reported 2 billion budget allocation and related issues of transparency and accountability.”

He said his resignation was not an easy decision, stressing that he had considered his role in communicating issues affecting Nigerians in Ghana an important responsibility.

However, he said he could no longer continue in the position “under the present circumstances.” Omon also complained about what he described as restrictions on reporting matters concerning Nigerians living in Ghana.

According to him, the level of control placed on reportage had made it difficult for him to effectively perform his duties as media coordinator.

He stated, “I am also concerned about the level of control and restrictions placed on reportage concerning the situations and challenges confronting Nigerians in Ghana.

“As a media coordinator, I believe that credible communication should allow legitimate concerns affecting Nigerians to be reported responsibly, accurately and without undue interference.”

The former media coordinator also cited financial challenges, specifically what he described as low and irregular payment of his official stipend.

He said delays in receiving payments owed to him had increasingly affected his ability to perform his responsibilities effectively.

He further stated, “Furthermore, the low and irregular payment of my stipend, including delays in receiving payments due to me, has made it increasingly difficult for me to continue carrying out my responsibilities effectively.

“I remain grateful for the opportunity to serve and for the experience gained during my time in the role. I have always sought to discharge my responsibilities professionally and in the best interest of Nigerians and the image of Nigeria.”

A source familiar with the resignation said Omon’s decision should not be interpreted as a rejection of Nigeria’s diplomatic mission or its objectives.

The source said the former coordinator remained committed to the interests of Nigerians but believed he could no longer discharge his responsibilities effectively under the circumstances.

The source said, “Omon’s resignation should not be interpreted as a rejection of the mission or its objectives. He is committed to the Nigerian cause but, he is heavily convinced that he can no longer effectively perform his responsibilities under the circumstances outlined above.”

As part of his resignation, Omon offered to ensure a smooth transition by handing over official materials, information and responsibilities in his possession.

He also thanked the commission for the opportunity to serve and expressed his appreciation for the experience gained during his tenure.

Omon wished the Nigerian High Commission continued success in its diplomatic duties, particularly in advancing the welfare and interests of Nigerians resident in Ghana.