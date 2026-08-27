NFF Summons Emergency Congress

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has summoned an emergency congress scheduled to be held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The emergency congress comes amidst reports that NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau and several Executive Committee members have resigned from their positions.

Naija News reports that the development follows Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Super Falcons’ 2027 Women’s World Cup play-off exit.

According to earlier reports, the NFF board came under probe by security agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS), over the (mis)management of funds released by the federal government for the national football teams.

Security agencies are reportedly investigating the NFF over the utilisation of the 17 billion naira federal government intervention fund released to the Federation for players’ wages and bonuses.

The fund was approved by President Bola Tinubu in 2024 to clear outstanding payments owed to Nigeria’s national teams.

Speaking to Vanguard, a source said the DSS had shone its searchlight on NFF officials to show proof of what they did with the massive fund released to the Glass House.

The source dismissed reports of witch-hunting or hounding, stressing that it is normal for the DSS to go through all documents relating to the funds released to the NFF.

According to Vanguard, the executive committee of the NFF headed by Ibrahim Gusau came under intense pressure to resign.

Following the pressure, eight of the 13 members of the NFF board had, allegedly, quit their positions.