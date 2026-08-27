INEC Fixes Date To Display 2027 Governorship, Assembly Candidates’ Details

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed on Saturday, August 29, 2026, to display the personal particulars of candidates nominated by political parties for the 2027 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

According to TVC, the display will cover details submitted by political parties to the commission as part of the nomination process. It noted that the release of details is part of the commission’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The exercise will enable members of the public to inspect the candidates’ particulars and raise objections where necessary.

INEC has repeatedly urged political parties and candidates to comply with the electoral timetable and relevant provisions of the law as preparations for the elections intensify.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked INEC to disclose whether it has set limits on political donations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the organization, in a Freedom of Information request dated August 22, 2026, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, also asked INEC to publish the limits and make them available to political parties, candidates, donors and Nigerians.

The organization said the disclosure was necessary to promote transparency and prevent excessive financial influence from undermining the electoral process.

SERAP asked INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, to disclose the systems, personnel and procedures put in place to monitor and enforce compliance with political contribution and campaign spending limits.

It also wants the electoral commission to explain how it plans to track cash and non-cash donations, digital and social media financing, third-party spending and donations made through intermediaries.

According to SERAP, Nigerians should know how political financing is being monitored before the 2027 elections rather than waiting until after the polls.

“INEC’s constitutional responsibility is not simply to receive financial statements from political parties. The Constitution requires the Commission to examine political-party finances, conduct necessary investigations and report to the National Assembly,” the organization said.

SERAP expressed concern over what it described as the persistent failure of political parties to properly disclose campaign contributions.

“Nigeria has a persistent problem of political parties failing to disclose campaign contributions. Such non-compliance has been described as systemic, while the absence of clear and effective sanctions for default has weakened INEC’s ability to enforce compliance,” it said.

The organization said Nigeria had continued to face problems, including excessive campaign spending, unclear sources of political funding, poor disclosure, and weak enforcement of existing political-finance regulations.

It also raised concerns that spending limits could be circumvented and that violations were rarely identified and effectively sanctioned.