DSS Probe: NFF Crisis Deepens As President, Board Members Reportedly Resign

Following intense pressure over the poor management of Nigerian football, the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, and other board members have resigned.

Heightening calls for their resignation was the failure of the Super Falcons to qualify for the FIFA Women World Cup for the first time.

The NFF board came under probe by security agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the (mis)management of funds released by the Federal Government for the national football teams.

Security agencies are investigating the NFF over the utilisation of the 17 billion naira Federal Government intervention fund released to the Federation for players’ wages and bonuses.

The fund was approved by President Bola Tinubu in 2024 to clear outstanding payments owed to Nigeria’s national teams.

Speaking to Vanguard, a source said the DSS had beamed their searchlight on officials of NFF to show proof on what they did with the massive fund released to the Glass house.

The source dismissed reports of witch-hunting or hounding, stressing that it is normal for the DSS to go through all documents relating to the funds released to the NFF.

According to Vanguard, the executive committee of the NFF headed by Ibrahim Gusau came under intense pressure to resign.

Following the pressure, eight of the 13 members of the NFF board had, allegedly, quit their positions

Recall that the Super Eagles missed consecutive FIFA World Cups alongside the historic failure of the Super Falcons to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON, quarter-finals, which ended their title defense and missed automatic World Cup qualification, subsequently facing a playoff path involving South Africa.