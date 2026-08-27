Another Actor Battles Cancer Days After Ogogo’s Death

Veteran Nollywood actor, Musiliu Dasofunjo, popularly known as Baba Johunomi, has revealed that he is currently battling prostate cancer, urging Nigerians to pay closer attention to changes in their bodies and seek medical help early.

Naija News reports that the actor made this known in a video shared on Facebook by fellow actor Kunle Afod, where he recounted how he initially overlooked symptoms that could have prompted an earlier medical intervention.

Johunomi said his health challenge began with an unusual change in his urination pattern, which he initially failed to recognise as a possible warning sign.

According to the veteran actor, the development later progressed to difficulty in passing urine, forcing him to seek medical attention.

He said, “I’m sharing this for people to learn and be informed because cancer is now on the rise.

“I first noticed a change in my urine. I was having a splitting urine stream, my urine sprays into different directions instead of single flow. But I didn’t take it serious.”

He explained that his condition subsequently worsened, as he began experiencing difficulties whenever he wanted to urinate.

“After some time, I started having trouble urinating before I was advised to visit the hospital. I have done many tests and scans. I was referred to UCH in Ibadan where the specialist said they needed to cut part of my flesh to do another cancer test,” he said.

The actor stressed that his experience could have been different had he understood the significance of the symptoms when they first appeared.

Johunomi noted that his decision to speak publicly about his condition was aimed at creating awareness and encouraging people not to ignore unusual changes in their health.

He said, “It might not have gotten to this stage if I was aware of the symptoms earlier.”

The disclosure comes days after the death of another veteran actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, who reportedly died following a battle with cancer.