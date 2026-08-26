Transfers: Man City Ready Enzo Fernandez Bid, Chelsea Eye Martinez, Coventry Sign Pinnock

Manchester City are preparing an opening bid for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez as manager Enzo Maresca looks to rebuild his midfield before next week’s transfer deadline.

The Argentina international has emerged as a priority target for Maresca following several high-profile departures from the Etihad Stadium this summer. The 25-year-old also shares a strong relationship with his former Chelsea manager, who left Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Day before taking charge of City in June.

Chelsea know about City’s interest. Naija News reports that the Blues previously set an unofficial deadline for a potential deal and placed a minimum £120m valuation on Fernandez, but that deadline passed without an agreement.

City are now expected to return for the midfielder before the window closes. A successful move could make Fernandez one of the most expensive signings in Premier League history, behind only Liverpool’s £125 million deal for Alexander Isak.

The Premier League champions have already paid £116 million for Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest and could break their transfer record for a second time in the same window.

Maresca wants another midfielder after a major reshuffle in the department. Tijjani Reijnders joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah for £52 million, Barcelona signed Rodri for £65m, Newcastle agreed a £52 million deal for Nico Gonzalez, while Bernardo Silva left earlier in the summer before joining Real Madrid.

Fernandez’s future has remained under scrutiny since Chelsea’s Champions League elimination by Paris Saint-Germain in March. He and his agent, former PSG midfielder Javier Pastore, attracted interest from Real Madrid, although the Spanish giants later issued a statement denying any attempt to sign the midfielder.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso also revealed in July that he had held a private conversation with Fernandez, who joined the club from Benfica for £107m in 2023, but declined to disclose what they discussed.

The midfielder came on as a second-half substitute during Monday’s 3-2 win over Fulham and faced boos from home supporters over his role in England’s World Cup exit. After celebrating briefly with the travelling fans and his teammates, Fernandez headed straight down the tunnel at the final whistle.

Coventry sign Pinnock from Brentford

Meanwhile, Coventry City have completed the signing of Jamaica centre-back Ethan Pinnock from Brentford for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £6m.

The 33-year-old joins the Sky Blues after six years with Brentford, where he made 216 appearances and scored 12 goals. He arrived at the West London club from Barnsley in 2019 and played an important role in their promotion to the Premier League.

Pinnock, however, lost his regular place in Brentford’s starting side and made only eight appearances in all competitions last season.

“I’m really excited to join Coventry City and continue my footballing journey with this great club,” Pinnock said.

“After 25 years, the club are back in the Premier League, and I know how much it must mean to everyone involved. I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Pinnock becomes Coventry’s 10th signing of the summer and their second defensive addition after Aurele Amenda arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

He also joins former Brentford teammate Frank Onyeka at Coventry. The Sky Blues have spent more than £100m this summer as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Chelsea make Martinez enquiries

Chelsea are also considering a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after making contact with the Argentina international’s representatives.

Villa could allow the 33-year-old to leave after signing Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Parma for around £30m earlier this month.

A move for Martinez could lead to further business between Chelsea and Villa. Chelsea signed Morgan Rogers for a club-record £117m, while Alejandro Garnacho moved in the opposite direction on an initial loan deal. Nicolas Jackson, valued at around £65m, could also join Villa and reunite with former manager Unai Emery.

The clubs have developed a strong transfer relationship and previously completed a deal widely described as a PSR swap, which took Ian Maatsen to Villa and Omari Kellyman to Chelsea.

Juventus also tried to sign Martinez earlier in the window, but the move collapsed amid concerns over a finger injury. The Italian club instead signed Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on loan.

Chelsea’s interest comes amid growing concerns over Robert Sanchez’s recent performances. The Spaniard was beaten at his near post by Josh King against Fulham before spilling another effort into a dangerous area, allowing Gonzalo Garcia to score in Chelsea’s 3-2 win at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea’s second-choice goalkeeper Mike Penders, who returned from a successful loan spell at Strasbourg this summer, could start against Luton.