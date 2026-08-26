Top Journalist And Publisher Reportedly Dies Suddenly

Veteran Journalist and publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, has reportedly died at the age of 56.

Naija News understands that Oladipo, a former Politics Editor of PUNCH newspapers, reportedly died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after he suddenly took ill at his office.

According to NewsmakersNG, the veteran journalist had appeared to be in good health earlier in the day. He reportedly began his day by going to the gym with his wife before proceeding to his office, where he continued with his normal professional activities.

He was also active on social media during the day, with his last known post reportedly made at about 2:50pm.

Oladipo later became unwell at his office and reportedly decided to drive himself to a hospital for medical attention. However, he allegedly suffered what was suspected to be a heart attack during the emergency and was subsequently pronounced dead.

The Publisher was a respected journalist and newsroom professional whose career spanned several decades and covered traditional journalism, newsroom management and digital publishing.

Before establishing The Eagle Online, he built a reputation as a thorough journalist with a strong interest in politics, business, the economy and other major national issues.

His move into digital publishing reflected the transformation of Nigeria’s media industry, as he became part of a generation of journalists who embraced online journalism and helped establish professionally produced news on digital platforms.

Beyond his work as a publisher, Oladipo remained actively engaged with fellow journalists and the broader development of the profession.

He is survived by his wife, children and other family members.