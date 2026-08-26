Tinubu Hails Hausa People As ‘Pillars Of Nigeria’s Progress’

President Bola Tinubu has described the Hausa people as important pillars of Nigeria’s growth.

Tinubu stated this in a message marking the 2026 World Hausa Day, where he praised the resilience of the Hausa people and the growing influence of the Hausa language across Nigeria and beyond, Naija News reports.

He celebrated their contributions to the country’s development and cultural heritage, saying the language had evolved into an important tool for communication, unity and commerce in different parts of the world.

“The Hausa language, without doubt, has flourished and has become a major language of unity and commerce across the world,” Tinubu said.

“I congratulate the vast Hausa community on the occasion of Hausa Day, which is being celebrated at the historic Daura Palace today.”

The 2026 celebration was held at the historic palace of the Emir of Daura in Katsina State, with traditional rulers, scholars and other cultural stakeholders in attendance.

The event, which followed a similar celebration in 2025, was organised under the theme, “Our Culture, Our Future.”

The theme focused on the need to preserve the Hausa language, culture and heritage for future generations.

Beyond the physical celebration in Daura, the World Hausa Day movement has continued to attract attention across the world through digital platforms and academic communities.

University departments dedicated to Hausa studies, journalists and cultural activists have also continued to promote the language and its rich heritage internationally.

World Hausa Day was introduced on August 26, 2015, by Nigerian journalist Abdulbaki Aliyu Jari.

Jari launched the initiative with the aim of encouraging greater use of the Hausa language online and drawing attention to challenges threatening its growth and preservation. As part of the campaign, participants were encouraged to communicate in Hausa on social media, share Hausa proverbs, and develop new words for modern ideas and emerging technologies.

They were also encouraged to showcase Hausa traditions, culture and way of life through photographs and other digital content.