Tinubu Has Spent Millions Of Dollars To Stop Release Of Drug Trafficking Records – US Lobbying Firm

A United States-based policy advisory and lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu has spent millions of dollars to stop his alleged drug trafficking records from seeing the light of day.

Naija News reports that the firm made the claim in a post on 𝕏 on Tuesday.

It alleged that Tinubu had petitioned the court and consulted with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to stop the release of the records.

According to the firm, Tinubu’s claim that he was not attempting to block the release of the records is contradictory to the action of his own legal team in the ongoing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) case.

“Despite claiming innocence, Tinubu has spent millions of dollars to ensure that his drug trafficking records are never released.

“The description of the underlying matter is merely a civil case. The involvement of US law-enforcement agencies in the records dispute demonstrated that the matter involved sensitive investigative material,” the firm said.

The latest allegation from the firm came against the backdrop of the ongoing legal battle over the release of records held by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) FBI and DEA, concerning historical investigations involving Tinubu.