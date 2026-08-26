Spurs Agree Marmoush Deal, Newcastle Seal Nico Gonzalez Move From Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a loan deal to sign Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, with an obligation to make the move permanent for £60m next summer.

The 27-year-old Egypt international will follow Savio from Manchester City to Spurs after the north London club signed the Brazilian for an initial £75m on Tuesday. Marmoush joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m last January but struggled for regular opportunities behind Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium.

He featured as a second-half substitute in City’s 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal but remained unused in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

Tottenham have now spent more than £312m on transfers this summer, signing Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke, while Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka arrived on free transfers.

Marmoush’s arrival gives Tottenham another attacking option as the club continues an extensive rebuild of its squad.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have agreed a deal worth up to £52m to sign Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

The 24-year-old Spaniard will give Newcastle added Premier League experience after the club lost Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier in recent months.

Gonzalez joined City from Porto and has spent a season and a half in English football, while also fitting Newcastle’s plan to recruit younger players with room to develop under head coach Matthias Jaissle.

Gonzalez previously said he “did not want to leave” the Etihad Stadium, but City moved to reshape their midfield by agreeing an £85.6m deal for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi after signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116m.

The Spaniard remained an unused substitute as City came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in Enzo Maresca’s first Premier League match in charge. Gonzalez will become the fourth senior midfielder to leave the club this summer, following Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders.