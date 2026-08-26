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She Doesn’t Know The Law – Daniel Bwala Reveals Who Called Tinubu Illegitimate President 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Key Takeaways

  • Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said he never called Tinubu an illegitimate president during an interview on the KAA TRUTHS podcast.
  • Bwala said activist Aisha Yesufu was the only person who described Tinubu as illegitimate, adding that even opposition figures like Kenneth Okonkwo did not.
  • Bwala said the Supreme Court’s final ruling on the 2023 presidential election should end legitimacy arguments, and he challenged anyone to produce proof he said otherwise.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has again rejected claims that he once described Tinubu as an illegitimate president.

Bwala made the clarification during an interview on the KAA TRUTHS podcast while discussing comments attributed to him from his time in the opposition.

Naija News reports that the presidential aide said activist Aisha Yesufu was the person who referred to Tinubu as an illegitimate president, insisting that he never made such a statement about the president.

Bwala also criticized Yesufu’s continued position on the legitimacy of Tinubu’s presidency after the Supreme Court ruled on the 2023 presidential election.

He argued that once an election dispute has gone through the legal process and reached the Supreme Court, its final decision should be accepted by all parties.

“Nobody in Nigeria, even the opposition, including Kenneth Okonkwo, called the President illegitimate, it is only Aisha and that’s because she is ignorant and doesn’t know what the law is.

“Even if a person won an election that is flawed, and that election is litigated to the highest court of the land whose decision is final in all authorities and they said that the election was valid, from that moment you should back away. I never called the President illegitimate. If you have it pull it out”, he said.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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