Security Officer Shot Dead In Lagos Estate By Unknown Gunmen

A security officer identified as Stanley has reportedly been shot dead by two unidentified men at Royale Estate in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

The incident happened on Friday night when the assailants reportedly rode into the estate on a motorcycle and opened fire on the security officer before escaping from the area.

According to Daily Post, a source familiar with the incident said the attackers arrived at the estate between 10 pm and 11 pm and went straight for Stanley, who was on duty at the time.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns, alleged that the victim was shot several times, including in the head.

“They just stormed the estate and started shooting. Stanley, the security man on duty, was shot several times, and in the head too, before they shot in the air and fled the area,” the source said.

The incident has since sparked reactions online, with posts and videos circulating alleging that suspected cult members were behind the attack.

However, the Lagos State Police Command has not linked the killing to cult activities.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the shooting yesterday but said the available information only showed that two unidentified men on a motorcycle carried out the attack.

“The incident occurred. He was shot by two unknown individuals on a motorcycle. The command has launched an investigation into the incident. No suspect yet,” Adebisi said.

The police spokesperson did not disclose what may have led to the attack and also declined to confirm whether the suspects were members of a cult group.