Ogun 2027: How Can You Suspend Me And Collect My Money For Form? – Hunye Blasts APC

Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for the 2027 election, Abayomi Hunye, has questioned how the party could suspend him and still sell him the nomination form for ₦50 million.

Naija News recalls that the APC disowned Hunye, who claims to be its Ogun governorship candidate for the 2027 election, and reaffirmed Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as the duly recognised candidate.

However, speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Hunye said he received the necessary forms, completed the documentation and passed the screening process.

Hunye said he was number 52 on the screening list, adding that he was recognised as a valid candidate during the primary election on May 21.

He said, “I bought the N50 million nomination form and was cleared for the screening.

“The first thing they said was that I had been suspended. They said I was suspended on April 7. How can you suspend me on April 7 and, on April 28, collect money from me and give me a form?

“I got the nomination form and the expression of interest form. I filled everything and returned it. I have the receipt. On the screening list, my number is 52.”

Meanwhile, APC has submitted a petition to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS), seeking the immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of Hunye.

Hunye is accused of alleged impersonation, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and related offences.

In the petition dated August 24, 2026 and signed by the Director of Administration of the party, Ayoola Olajolo, the APC accused Hunye, a former governorship hopeful, of unlawfully taking to the public domain, including print and social media, parading himself as the governorship candidate of the party for the forthcoming January 2027 election.

According to the party, his claim was false, fraudulent, and a deliberate act of impersonation designed to mislead the public and destabilise the peace of Ogun State.