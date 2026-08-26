Ogun 2027: APC Seeks Arrest, Prosecution Of Party Chieftain

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has submitted a petition before the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking the immediate investigation, arrest and prosecution of a suspended member of the party, Abayomi Hunye.

Naija News reports that Hunye is accused of alleged impersonation, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and related offences.

In the petition dated August 24, 2026 and signed by the Director of Administration of the party, Ayoola Olajolo, the APC accused Hunye, a former governorship hopeful, of unlawfully taking to the public domain, including print and social media, parading himself as the governorship candidate of the party for the forthcoming January 2027 election.

According to the party, his claim was false, fraudulent, and a deliberate act of impersonation designed to mislead the public and destabilise the peace of Ogun State.

It said Hunye was suspended from the APC on April 7, 2026, after a petition was received from his ward, Tube Ward, Ipokia Local Government Area and ratified by the Ogun State Working Committee, which was thereafter formally communicated to the National Headquarters.

He was suspended over alleged anti-party activities, nefarious dealings injurious to the image of the party and deliberate acts aimed at causing disaffection among loyal members.

The party disclosed that it conducted a valid primary election and that the only recognised governorship candidates of the party in Ogun State were Solomon Adeola, as governorship candidate, and Kudirat Balogun, as deputy governorship candidate.

It charged the police and DSS to invite Hunye for immediate questioning over the alleged infringements and probable commission of offences against Nigerian laws.

The APC also asked the police to prosecute him after investigation for alleged impersonation, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and violation of the Electoral Act, 2026.