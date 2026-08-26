Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 26th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 26th August, 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and all relevant security and intelligence agencies to launch a coordinated rescue operation immediately for the victims of the recent mass abduction in Niger State.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu, in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, expressed outrage over the abduction and killing of innocent citizens by criminal elements in the state.

He also extended condolences to the families of those killed during the attack.

The President assured them that they are not alone, adding that the government and security forces will not rest until all the victims are safely returned home.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased the price of petrol at its retail stations in Abuja and nearby areas from ₦1,250 to ₦1,270 per litre.

Naija News understands that the latest adjustment means customers buying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from NNPCL stations now pay ₦20 more for each litre than they did previously.

Checks by Daily Post revealed that retailers such as MRS, Geregu, Ranoil, Emedab and Mobil are selling below the new NNPCL price.

MRS stations adjusted their price upward by ₦20, but their petrol was still being sold at about ₦1,230 per litre. This leaves a ₦40 difference between the MRS price and the new NNPCL rate.

However, not all filling stations are selling below NNPCL.

Some outlets, including Empire and AA Rano, were reported to be charging between ₦1,275 and ₦1,299 per litre, putting their prices above the state-owned company’s latest rate.

The latest NNPCL price also comes as international crude oil prices have been moving lower.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to speak openly to Nigerians about his plans, policies, and programmes instead of using proxies.

Obi challenged Tinubu to address Nigerians on his activities in office ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke in a statement on Tuesday released on his behalf by the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), in which he charged the President to account for his first term in office.

According to the statement signed by the POMR Spokesman, Idris Zekeri, the media office alleged that President Tinubu was positioning himself to seek a second term without adequately meeting with the electorate, adding that there were indications that Tinubu might rely heavily on ministers, party officials, governors, media aides and other political allies to campaign on his behalf rather than directly engaging Nigerians.

The group argued that while political surrogates could represent the President at certain official functions, they could not substitute for direct engagement between a presidential candidate and the electorate.

It accused Tinubu of inflicting hardship on Nigerians through his first-term policies and programmes and charged him to directly and openly explain to Nigerians what he would do differently if elected for a second term.

According to the statement, the 2027 election should be a contest in which presidential candidates present their records, policies and plans directly to Nigerians.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has found no evidence connecting the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the appointment of Adeniyi Adeyemi as head of the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that the commission reached the conclusion after investigating the activities of the PFIPC following a directive from President Tinubu.

Its interim report, submitted to the President on August 6 and obtained by Premium Times on Tuesday, August 25, stated that Adeyemi was not appointed by the Federal Government and that the council had no legal foundation.

According to the investigation, Adeyemi allegedly produced a fake appointment letter dated March 2024 using a State House letterhead.

The document reportedly carried a signature presented as that of Gbajabiamila.

Investigators said they found no record showing that Gbajabiamila appointed Adeyemi or had any direct dealings with him over the purported agency.

The ICPC also found no link between the Office of the Chief of Staff, the State House, and Adeyemi or the PFIPC.

The commission explained that the Office of the Chief of Staff does not issue appointment letters for heads of government ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has declared that nobody will force his administration or the people of the state to surrender any part of their land to pastoralists for ranching or any other purpose.

Alia made the position clear during a town hall meeting with stakeholders from the Sankera bloc, comprising Katsina-Ala, Ukum, and Logo Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor, who spoke against the backdrop of renewed concerns over the Federal Government’s pilot ranching policy, said Benue would not give up its land without the consent of its people.

The Federal Government had included Benue among the states selected for the first phase of its pilot ranching programme, reigniting concerns over land use and the management of pastoralism in the state.

However, Alia maintained that his administration would not support any arrangement that involves allocating Benue land to pastoralists without the approval of the state government and the people.

His position also comes amid the state’s existing ban on open grazing and the continuing debate over ranching as a way of addressing the recurring clashes between farmers and herders.

Human rights organization, Amnesty International has condemned the submission by the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo, who said anyone who does not join or vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) must leave the council.

Naija News reports that the Council Chairman, in a now-viral video, claimed that there is no room for anyone who would not openly associate with the APC.

He insisted that his position is based on the work that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu are doing.

However, Amnesty International, in a statement on Tuesday, condemned the Local Council Chairman’s position, describing him as a danger to society.

The organization added that his position contradicts the freedom of association and liberty of persons guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution.

It therefore called on the police to hold Shekwolo accountable for his words, stating that he should not be allowed to force political choices on people.

Country music icon, singer-songwriter, actress and philanthropist, Dolly Parton, whose career spanned more than six decades, has died at the age of 80.

Dolly Parton’s death was announced earlier today, August 25, by her nephew, Brian Seaver, in a video shared on social media.

“I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now,” Seaver said. “It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness.” No cause of death was given.

Parton died in Nashville, Tennessee, after health concerns forced her to cancel her Las Vegas residency in May 2026.

She later said treatment had helped after problems with her immune and digestive systems. A Broadway musical based on her life is still due to open later this year after a run in Nashville.

Parton wrote classics including “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”, reportedly on the same day. She built a catalogue containing hundreds of songs, recorded a record 25 US country No. 1 singles and placed 47 albums in the country Top 10.

The management and legal representatives of Nigerian dancer and hypeman Iweh Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, have clarified that reports linking his arrest in the United Kingdom to alleged drink spiking do not form part of the case currently before a UK court.

Naija News reports that the clarification was made on Tuesday.

According to his management, the case is already before the court, making it inappropriate for members of the public to reach conclusions about the allegations before the legal process is completed.

The team also called on the media and members of the public to be careful about sharing information that has not been verified.

The management particularly rejected reports suggesting that drink spiking was among the allegations against the dancer.

It said such claims were not contained in the charges before the court and warned that adding unrelated details to the case could create confusion and lead to false reports.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named the 2026 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Players’ Player of the Year.

Fernandes was announced at the 53rd annual PFA Awards ceremony at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Tuesday.

The Portuguese midfielder received the prestigious honour after being voted the best player of the 2025/26 season by his fellow professionals.

Naija News reports that Fernandes won the prestigious award after beating five other nominees in the men’s category.

The nominees were Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki, as well as Arsenal trio Declan Rice, David Raya and Gabriel Magalhães.

The 2026 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards also recognised standout performers across English football, with players from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, Women’s Super League (WSL) and WSL 2 honoured at the ceremony.

Ethiopia have officially submitted a bid to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF), backed by the federal government, submitted the proposal after shifting its focus from the 2029 edition. The change followed CAF’s move to a new four-year tournament cycle.

EFF Secretary General Bahiru Tilahun confirmed that the bid carries a full sovereign guarantee from the Ethiopian government, signalling the country’s strong commitment to bringing Africa’s biggest football competition back to Ethiopia for the first time in more than 50 years.

The move comes at a time when the Ethiopian national team have been forced to play home matches in Morocco and Tanzania because the country lacks a CAF-approved venue.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has spearheaded efforts to address the problem through an ambitious infrastructure drive centred on the completion of the Adey Abeba Stadium in Addis Ababa.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.