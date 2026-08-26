NDLEA: Why Drug Barons Must Lose Thier Wealth – Buba Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has told an international gathering that the war against drug trafficking cannot be won by arrests alone, but must be matched by an equally aggressive pursuit of the proceeds of crime.

This was made known in a statement sent to Naija News on Tuesday signed by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

Marwa made this declaration while delivering a presentation titled “Criminal Property and the Criminal Process: How Can We Make It More Effective?” at the ongoing 43rd Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime, organised by the Centre for Geopolitics, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

According to him, “The effectiveness of the criminal process should not be measured only by the number of convictions secured. It should also be measured by whether crime is made unprofitable. A trafficker who loses his liberty but retains his fortune has not truly been defeated. His wealth can finance another operation, support his associates and sustain the criminal enterprise.

“The ultimate objective must therefore be to deny criminals the proceeds of their crime, promptly, and lawfully while preserving the value of the property. Nigeria, through the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, will continue to strengthen this approach.”

The NDLEA boss said arresting a trafficker without dismantling his fortune was like “pruning a weed at the stem while leaving its roots undisturbed.”

He warned that such wealth simply resurfaces under a different name, through a different front company, in a different jurisdiction.

Marwa outlined six practical strategies the NDLEA has deployed to strengthen asset recovery, anchored on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act 2004, the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022, and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

He cited the forfeiture of the Hook Hotel, a property linked to a fugitive drug suspect, which was recovered through non-conviction-based forfeiture and sold for $4.2 million, with proceeds paid into the Federal Government’s forfeited assets account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria; proof, he said, that a fugitive “cannot simply outrun the process and retain the benefit of his crime.”

Marwa also disclosed that NDLEA investigators and prosecutors are now embedded together from the inception of cases, a reform that has shortened the interval between arrest and the securing of restraint orders.

He revealed that last month alone, the Agency froze bank accounts worth over $7 million and secured interim forfeiture orders covering multibillion-naira assets, including filling stations, multi-storey buildings and exotic vehicles linked to a fugitive methamphetamine syndicate.

On the landmark case of Nigerian billionaire and suspected drug baron Amadi Simon, arrested in Switzerland through a joint operation involving NDLEA, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and authorities in Switzerland, Greece and France, Marwa explained that three hotels linked to the suspect were placed under professional asset managers rather than shut down, to preserve their value as going concerns pending the outcome of trial.

He further highlighted the Agency’s use of provisions on unexplained wealth and living beyond one’s legitimate means as a powerful investigative trigger, and the interlocutory sale of perishable and depreciating assets to protect their value ahead of final judgment.

He noted that these efforts have now been institutionalised within Nigeria’s National Drug Control Master Plan 2026–2030, ensuring that financial disruption of drug cartels remains a sustained national priority rather than a series of isolated cases.

Marwa acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly around delays in mutual legal assistance, limited forensic accounting capacity, and the need to balance the rights of accused persons with the State’s duty to preserve assets pending trial.

He called for faster international cooperation mechanisms and stronger cross-border recognition of non-conviction-based forfeiture orders.